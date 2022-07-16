Oyetola confident of winning, urges INEC to extend voting hours

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday cast his vote in company of his wife, Kafayat, at Polling Unit 2, Ward 1, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area,

expressed confidence that the people of the state would re-elect him for a second term.

Oyetola, who is the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangement and the voting process, but asked INEC to consider extending the voting hours in order to accommodate all voters in the state.

“So far, there have been no reports of negative incidences in the state since the commencement of the exercise”, he said.

