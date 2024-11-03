Abia LG Poll: ZLP wins 15 LGAs, YPP 2

…as ABSIEC issues certificate of return to the elected chairmen

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), a little known political party in Abia State, has won 15 chairmanship seats out of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State, in the November 2, 2024 Local Government election.

The Young Progresive Party (YPP), which also had a strong showing in the 2023 general election in Nigeria, where it picked 2-House of Assembly seats in Osisioma LGA, also won 2 chairmanship seats, from Osisioma and Ugwunagbo Local Government Areas respectively.

George Chima, a professor and chairman of ABSIEC, while declaring the results of the election, Saturday night, at the Umuahia headquaters of the commission, explained that the commission had carried out the duty it was inaugurated on September 5, to undertake.

According to him, “It was not an easy task, but we were able to create awareness about the election across the State.

“It must be noted that in recent times, this commission has not conducted an election, where over 12 political parties participated, which is a plus to the commission.

“The election was conducted across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, it was free fair and credible. I want to state that we have been able to conclude a task that could take up to six to twelve months in two months.

“I congratulate the winners and the losers too, because in any election there must be winners and losers, the most important thing is that Abia has been peaceful and I want the peace to continue.

“I appreciate the security agencies for their support, political parties for playing the game according to the rules”, he said

Meanwhile the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, Sunday afternoon, issued Certificate of Returns to the newly elected executive chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State

