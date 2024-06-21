74 de-registered political parties collapse structures for APC’s Aiyedatiwa ahead of guber poll

No fewer than 74 political parties, under the aegis of Conference of De-Registered Political Parties in Nigeria (CDPPN), have collapsed their organizational structures for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

BusinessDay reports that the CDPPN is a composition of political parties that were de-registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

William Olu-Aderounmu, who led the group, in a meeting with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure said the governor exhibits the necessary administrative and political qualities required to take the state to the next level of development.

Olu-Aderounmu cited the ongoing projects across the state as the reason the CDPPN came to declare support for the governor, whom he described as “cerebral, amiable and focused”.

While Rotimi Akindejoye, the Ondo state coordinator of CDPPN, who lauded the governor for his stellar performance and leadership style said; “we are de-registered but not tired.”

Akindejoye, however, disclosed that the organization are willing to work for the governor across the 203 wards in Ondo state.

Elegbeleye Sanmi, the representative of People Living with Disabilities, who also spoke at the event, appreciated the governor for including their members in every programme and project of the state government.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, however, assured that the CDPPN will be integrated in the APC structure at all levels.

According to him, the party “will keep welcoming everyone willing to join the progressives for a greater Nigeria”.