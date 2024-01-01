2024: Adetimehin urges APC members to put party ahead of personal interests

Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has urged members of the ruling party to collapse personal interests in the bigger party considerations in 2024.

Adetimehin, in his new year message made available to journalists on Monday in Akure through the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, wishes all residents of the Sunshine State, particularly members of the ruling APC, a splendid and prosperous 2024.

The party chieftain, who expressed regrets over the loss of the former governor and leader of the State chapter, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, however, said that he was grateful that there was no vacuum.

According to him, the surest way to make the party appealing to the electorate, and gladiators from other political parties was to ensure unity, and promote discipline.

“Today, we have a new leader of the party. We must unite and support him to succeed,” he appeals, warning that the party should avoid anything capable of jeopardising its chances of winning and retaining the state for APC later in the year.

Adetimehin, who also urged leaders to consider unity of purpose and selflessness as panacea for party development said the party will prove its popularity during the forthcoming governorship election, by winning resoundingly.

He, therefore, assured that the economic situation would begin to witness steady improvement, as the benefits of subsidy removal manifest, unlike what was experienced last year.