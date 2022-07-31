2023: Umahi clinches Ebonyi South senatorial ticket

Governor David Umahi on Sunday defeated his younger brother, Austin and three other contestants to win the re-run All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Emmanuel Adebayo, the leader of APC’s national committee to the primary, declared the governor winner at the end of the exercise held at the Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters.

Adebayo announced that the governor won the contest with 250 votes while his younger brother Austin, polled 10 votes.

“Elizabeth Chukwu polled five votes; Magareth Ibiam got three votes, while Ann Agom-Eze got no votes.

“The total number of votes cast was 275; total valid votes were 268, while invalid votes were seven,’’ he said.

Umahi in his acceptance speech commended the committee for conducting a peaceful and credible primary election.

“APC is rooted in Ebonyi and will surely sweep the electoral stakes in the 2023 general elections,’’ the governor assured.

On July 22, a Federal High Court in Abakaliki dismissed a suit filed by Umahi seeking it to recognise him as the APC’s candidate for the senatorial district.

The court instead recognised Ann Agom-Eze who placed second at the May 28 primary election as the candidate but ordered a re-run of the election within 14 days.