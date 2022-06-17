2023: Tinubu inherits Buhari campaign office

Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election has inherited the campaign office used in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to James Faleke, House of Representatives member and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, the office was donated to the APC flag bearer several days after he was elected at the last week’s convention of the party.

Faleke said the donated office will become the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters, while other offices currently in existence will become annexes.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Communication in Tinubu Campaign Organisation in a statement said the office, located in the Central Area of Abuja is equipped with ICT database, call centre and furnishings.

Onanuga said the Buhari Campaign Office was the second space donated to the Tinubu campaign as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state also donated his presidential campaign office to the APC presidential standard bearer.