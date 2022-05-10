2023: Senator Bassey Otu emerges Cross River APC consensus candidate

Senator Bassey Otu, a leading gubernatorial aspirant, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State.

Prince Otu is a former Senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State.

His emergence as a Consensus Governorship candidate was the unanimous decision by the 17 Governorship aspirants and Party critical Stakeholders.

The meeting, which was presided over by the State Governor and leader of APC in the State Senator. Ben Ayade, had in attendance the State Chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba, other exco members and the 17 gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the APC.

The meeting of the Party which held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja was a congenial Political family meeting which resolved to donate power to Sen. Prince Bassey Otu to fly the flag of the Party as its gubernatorial candidate.

In a statement in Calabar on Tuesday by the All Progressives Congress APC Publicity Secretary Erasmus Ekpang said the party expressed it’s sincere appreciation to the leader of the party, our chairman, all the governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party for arriving at this historic milestone and looks forward to a robust primaries.