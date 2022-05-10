2023: Saraki pledges special status for Lagos if elected president

Bukola Saraki, former senate President has called for support from Lagos State delegates towards realizing his presidential ambition, saying if elected he would give the state special status as an investment destination in the country.

Saraki stated this when he and his team, met with PDP leaders at Ikeja on Monday night.

The former governor of Kwara said that Nigeria needed a president with action and courage to stand and take some very bold decisions to reposition the nation.

Saraki said, “Please, let me appeal to you, I am your own. Let us work together to ensure that we win at the federal and win at the state.

“There is nobody among all the aspirants that has the same history and closeness to Lagos State as myself. Do not leave your own to go look for someone outside.

“Together we can make this country better. My interest will be your interest. I want to appeal, don’t share your delegate votes, this is my own state. I beg you.”

Saraki added that granting Lagos State special status would be his priority, stressing that the state would have special attention in the scheme of things if elected.

He urged the delegates not to be deceived with any gratification, saying leadership that would make Nigeria better should be uppermost.

According to him, “Nigeria needed a president that has the capacity, knowledge and experience to unite the people, and that he is the best bridge between the North and the South”.

He stressed that he had the capacity to reconcile people like he did when he led PDP Reconciliatory Committee which brought peace to some state chapters of the party which were bedevilled with crises.