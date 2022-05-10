Insurers see economy bounce back on election of good leaders

As the political environment heats up ahead of 2023 general elections, insurance operators have linked better economy to election of good leaders.

According to the insurance group, not participating and standing aloof while the election holds is further entrenching bad governance and economic hardship.

Rotimi Edu, president, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), while informing members of his Council to be part of the ongoing electioneering process in Nigeria, he said: “when we stay aloof, we leave our common destiny to be decided by others.”

Edu said, “It is on this note I like to enjoin my colleagues and every other Nigerian to participate in the electoral process that determines those who will govern us in the coming dispensation.”

While urging the media to go beyond surface reporting, and highlight basic qualities and otherwise of all the candidates without prejudice, he said doing so would be aiding the process of electing the right people for the right positions, and subsequently, entrenching the process of good governance in Nigeria.

“Let us all shun the politics of bitterness and embrace peace for the development of our nation. I am convinced that most nations of the world are not as blessed as Nigeria, but we only got it wrong in our selection of leaders.”

Edu believes that if we choose leaders with good ideology, Nigeria can once again bounce back in its economic activities.

On the ongoing Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) strike, Edu said the poor handling of our education system in Nigeria is one of the sources of our problems and poverty, he said.

“Personally, I am pained to note that our students from higher institutions of learning have been shut out of school for the past 10 weeks because of the strike by members of ASUU.”

Edu said the level of moral decadence and quick money syndrome bedevilling our society today, shutting out students at this period is a serious challenge for our nation, urging the leaders to be aware that they are sitting on keg of gun-powder, a time bomb that would soon explode, he said.

“I therefore enjoin the Federal Government to pay closer attention to the issue of our nation’s education system and for the stake of the future. Federal Government should dialogue with ASUU and meet their demands, Edu advised.