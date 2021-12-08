2023: Sam Ohuabunwa returns from UK after consultation on presidential ambition

Sam Ohuabunwa, 2023 Presidential hopeful and the convener of the New Nigeria Group, is back in Nigeria, after a two-week consultation in the United Kingdom. He arrived at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos with Kenya Airways on December 1, 2021.

A statement signed by Ernie Onwumere for the New Nigeria Group, said: “While in the United Kingdom, he consulted many Nigerian Diaspora groups and held strategic sessions with key members of parliament at Chatham House, London. The visit was also used to inaugurate a chapter of the New Nigeria Group in the United Kingdom.”

Ohuabunwa also used the opportunity presented by the media houses and town hall meetings in the UK to reinforce his earlier announcement at a World Press Conference on November 8, 2021 at International Conference Centre, Abuja on his aspiration to seek in 2023 the President of Nigeria on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

“His plans to mobilise like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary, and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimise its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness in a nation where justice, equity, and fair play reign supreme, resulting in happy and contented citizens, was well received and won endorsement and support across the political and business class in the United Kingdom,” Onwumere said.