2023: Reps member wants Wike to fly PDP presidential flag

As the clamour for power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023 continues, a member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf has called for the nomination of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to fly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag in the next presidential polls.

Yusuf, who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, said in spite of prevailing challenges across the nation, Wike has continued to impact positively on the economy of his state through people-oriented projects, thereby, giving positive prospects of Nigerian democracy.

The lawmaker in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said Wike’s populist approach to governance and the execution of significant capital projects stands in deep contrast against the dismal records of the ruling party (APC) in Abuja.

“Governor Nyesom Wike’s outstanding achievements amply recommend him for higher responsibilities in Nigeria. His effective management of state resources for the execution of major projects makes him a leading light in this dark moment of our democracy.

“Beyond the ongoing massive infrastructural development and various project commissioning which continue to attract the attention and presence of eminent leaders across the federation, Governor Wike has positively impacted all sectors of the state’s economy while revolutions in the health, agricultural and education sectors, the strings of flyovers scattered all over strategic points in Port Harcourt to decongest a seemingly insurmountable traffic situation are clear attestation to what visionary and people-oriented leadership can do.

Yusuf said while developments in Rivers State under the former minister of state for education is commendable, the same cannot be said of what is going on at the federal level.

“In Abuja, we have seen how propaganda about change has only brought Nigerians’ suffering to the next level; fuel price and the cost of living are about to jump to the next level once again.

He added that “In an APC era the only things rising to ‘next level’ are rates of unemployment, prices of all marketable items, kidnapping of students and numerous dimensions of human miseries,” Adeyemi said.