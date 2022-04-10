2023: PDP southern governors insist on zoning presidency to south

As the political horse trading continues ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Southern part of the country, on Friday night said the party’s ticket must be zoned to the South for equity, fairness and justice.

The governors took the decision to stand by the party’s zoning principle, after a marathon meeting at the Akwa Ibom state governors lodge Asokoro, Abuja on Friday night.

Abia State’s Okezie Ikpeazu, speaking on behalf of the Southern Governors, said they have watched with keen interest the developments in the party, especially concerning zoning, adding that “Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains strong and viable vehicle to rescue Nigeria come 2023”.

At the meeting which was also attended by Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and hosted by Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, Ikpeazu declared that the governors are standing by an earlier decision taken in Lagos and Delta states, on the zoning principle as enshrined in the party’s Constitution.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution, and to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.

“We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the Party was founded on the basis of equity and justice. And we also think that equity and justice is an important pillar that will ultimately stabilize our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria.

“This is our position and that is why we have met today.”

Responding to the question of, ‘if they will reconsider their position if opening the party’s ticket will make the PDP to win?, he said “You haven’t told me why zoning will not give us victory.

He declared that the Southern Governors “do not want to work on speculations”.

When reminded that there are reports from some persons who are members of the zoning committee, that for fairness and considering the number of aspirants that have purchased forms, they decided to make it open, he insisted that “if you want to take a position on policy, you don’t look at problems in their face and take decision.

“You take a decision and remain firm on that decision. We think what this country is lacking today is our ability to dispense equity and justice. It may be difficult, it may be a bitter pill, but we need to stand with the truth,” Ikpeazu said.

When also reminded that Northern Governors were also meeting to take a position on the issue, Ikpeazu, said “ It is not my duty to speculate on what others are doing”

“I want to reiterate the position of the Southern governor. But you must ask yourself, what is the truth? What is it that if we do it today, will serve with fairness of equity and justice”

The Southern Governors position is coming on the heels of recent reports that the 37 man Zoning Committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, purportedly too a decision to “ throw the 2023 presidential ticket open”, which Ortom has also denied.

Speaking when he appeared on the ‘Morning Show’ an AriseTV prime time programme on Wednesday, Ortom querried why those who were not part of the meeting of the committee would want to “force words into the committee’s mouth.”

Ortom frowned at the various captions, insisting that the committee was being quoted out of context.

“I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media yesterday (Tuesday, April 5, 2022) that the committee has adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket?

The governor said the Zoning Committee will present its reports to the party’s National Executive Committee NEC, adding that “It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.”

“ As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South. While some said it should go to the Northern part of the country. There were others who were of the opinion that it should be thrown open for the best candidate who will be able to deliver good governance and make Nigerians feel like human beings again.”

Ortom had maintained that “At the end of the day, the most important thing to the PDP is what the party can do to bring the economy and security situation back to normalcy,” because “If nothing drastic is not done about the present situation in the country, a time will come when even the Presidential Villa and other government houses will be taken over by the terrorists. They are already closing in on us and we seem to be helpless. Everyone must team up to fight for justice, equity and fairness,” he stated.