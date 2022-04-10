2023: PDP S/E Presidential aspirants resolve to work together

Four presidential aspirants from the south east on the platform of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) have resolved to work together to ensure the zone produces the party’s presidential candidate in the upcoming 2023 election

The aspirants namely: Anyim Pius Anyim, Peter Obi, Sam Ohuabunwa and Nwachukwu Anakwenze, met in Abuja on saturday.

According to Anyim who was the host, the main purpose of the meeting was “for us to resolve to work together to promote understanding, unity and collaboration among the four of us and any other person from the South East zone who may later join in the race.

“We had a very fruitful meeting in an atmosphere of friendliness and respect for one another.”

At the end of the meeting, BusinessDay gathered that the aspirants agreed to work together as a team to ensure that a South Easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer.

To achieve this objective, they intend to consult with other zones on the issue based on fairness and equity.

The aspirants believe that having in the past supported candidates from other parts of the country in previous elections, it was proper for them to reciprocate the gesture by backing the quest for a south east president in 2023.

“We are committed to working with our party leadership and party members from across the country to ensure that the founding principles and ideals of our great party are upheld to reassure Nigerians that PDP is ready to rebuild and reunite our dear country.

“We ask Nigerians to give us the chance to fix this country. Together we will get Nigeria to work again, ” the former Senate president said.