2023: It’s payback time, Wike tells PDP leaders

Rivers State governor and contender for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, appealed to the leadership of the party to reciprocate his commitment to the party by unanimously endorsing his candidacy.

Wike, who met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja, declared that he had paved the way for the emergence of the current leadership of the party and urged the leadership to reciprocate his dedication to the party by backing his 2023 presidential ambition.

According to the aspirant, he has done everything necessary to back the election of the current party executives, urging them to use this primary election to pay him back.

“So it is important that you campaign for me. That was how I did for you too. When I was fighting the former NWC, some of you were supporting them. Now all of you are here.

“One good turn deserves another. So you people should also pay back. Because you didn’t go to campaign, but I am coming to campaign, so payback.

He, however, advised the party leadership to conduct free and fair primaries, adding as “that will be an advantage for us to win in 2023.”

Read also: 2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi in Ile- Ife meets Ooni

Wike also admonished the party officials “not to put those who are openly backing any candidate, in the convention committee, adding that “if you remember, the convention that brought you in was open. So please, be free, fair and transparent. Try as much as you can to reconcile people, respect the rule of law. There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if you are open and transparent.

He urged the party to focus on who can win this election for the PDP, saying “you cannot lose your state and hope to win the election.”

He disclosed that it was only in Rivers that the APC could not get a 25 percent vote in 2019.

Wike assured that he will always be frank, and will criticize anyone that fails to do well in the party.

“I am prepared. Tell your people that you have seen the right person for the presidency. So, let’s go with Wike.

Speaking at the event which was twice interrupted by power failure, Wike’s campaign manager and governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, stated that the power cuts were a symbolic representation of the tasks ahead that Wike’s presidency will tackle head-on.

He described Wike as a “president Nigerians can vouch for. You may not like his voice or his stands all the time, but we can’t afford to gamble in 2023.

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party, thanked Wike for supporting the party and assured him that the party will conduct free, fair and transparent primaries, which the aspirants will be proud of.

He urged all the aspirants not to attack each other, adding that “by attacking each other you undermine the party because that will give the opposition the nursery ammunition to attack us when the candidate emerged.”