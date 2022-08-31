2023: I left APC to work against Abiodun re-election as Ogun governor – Paseda

Rotimi Paseda, a two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State has declared his intention to team up with other political juggernauts in the State such as former governor Ibikunle Amosun and others, to unseat incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Paseda, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after he had contested and lost 2019 governorship poll in the State, said that he recently defected again to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in order to join a political movement set to work against Abiodun’s re-election in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Iwe-Irohin House, Abeokuta on Monday, Paseda explained that APC-led Abiodun’s Administration in the State had failed the people of the state since was an “accidental governor, who didn’t prepare for governance” and it’s high time the people of the state voted against his re-election.

He however clarified that he would still work for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as incoming Nigeria’s president in the APC, saying that Tinubu’s antecedents in and out government, qualify him to be the next president of the country.

While canvassing for Bisi Otegbeye, the Ogun State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its political party in the 2023 governorship election, Paseda noted that Otegbeye has political qualities of a governor, hence, the politicians and people of the State should team up to work with him and unseat the APC-led Administration of Dapo Abiodun.

“The 2023 governorship election is not about friendship, it goes beyond friendship. The person that would have done what I intend to do if I were elected as Ogun State governor is Biyi Otegbeye, he is belonged to same political family with me.

“I belong to a political family where Bisi Otegbeye belongs and that political family is led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun and we are going to use the political movement to to defeat Governor Dapo Abiodun who has “lule” (failed).

“He (Abiodun) is an accidental governor, he was not prepared for governance, hence, he is careless and the careful God will take off the political power from him and give it to another person and the other person is Biyi Otegbeye in the ADC.

“Meanwhile, my vote and support at the National level is for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). I have looked at his (Tinubu) antecedents in and out of government and he is qualified to rule Nigeria at this critical point of our national polity and development.

“There is nothing wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket if the candidates are qualified for the job. Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are best qualified to govern Nigeria at this critical period,” Paseda concluded.