2023: Fayemi, Amosun to declare for presidency

Barring any hitches, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State is set to formally declare his intention to contest the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to fly the party flag in the 2023 general election.

Equally set to declare and join the presidential race is former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

According to reports, both men have already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of their desire to contest and he gave them his blessings.

In the last few months, various reports in the media had claimed that Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF)was nursing a presidential ambition.

The Ekiti governor is said to be banking on his status as the head of NGF, and former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Returning Officer of the 2014 APC presidential primary election which produced President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014.

On the other hand, Amosun is banking on his relationship with President Buhari since their days in the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).

If the two politicians declare they would join a growing list of presidential aspirants in the APC which includes; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor, and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State Governor.

Although the APC has not announced the date for its presidential primary, there is a strong indication that since the party settled for a national chairman from the North, the Presidential ticket may be zoned to the South.