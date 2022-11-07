2023: Enugu west APC senatorial candidate flags off campaign, inaugurates team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Enugu west, Nick Ezeh has flagged off his campaign ahead of the 2023 senatorial race in Enugu.

Ezeh inaugurated his campaign team which cuts across the five local government areas that made up the Enugu West Senatorial Zone – Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi.

Also inaugurated included those for the wards, towns and villages within the Senatorial Zone.

While inaugurating the campaign team, Ezeh said that APC was united in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, hence the inauguration of his campaign team, ‘Ugoeze Campaign Organisation.’

“There is no division, no faction in Enugu West. We have learnt our mistakes and that is why we are here,” he said, and charged the campaign team to go all out to campaign vigorously for him and all the APC candidates for the 2023 election.

Speaking at the occasion, the Enugu State Chairman of APC, Ugochukwu Agballa said Ezeh was a candidate to beat, adding that all the candidates they are offering for the 2023 elections were men and women of proven integrity capable of delivering on their mandates if elected.

Agballa said: “If there is a man that will go to Abuja to agitate for the welfare of Ndigbo, that person is Eze. He is going to the Senate to advocate for a reshuffled Nigeria. He is going there for the Igbo state.”

The state party chairman also said that the party, this time around, was parading the best candidates starting from the governorship candidate to the House of Assembly.

“Our governorship candidate is a big businessman. The deputy governorship candidate, George Ogara is an enterprising lawyer,” he said.

He advised the campaign team to work hard to ensure victory for the party in Enugu west.

The party chairman lamented that Enugu has lost its glory and that an APC government would restore the lost glory.