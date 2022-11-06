Despite court nullification of APC candidates, Amaechi’s ally issues ‘quit notice’ to Wike, Rivers PDP

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State may be fretting over the federal high court nullification of the party congress that produced the candidates, one of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s allies has rather enjoined the party followership to brace up for victory in 2023.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has rather issued what he called ‘Quit Notice’ to Governor Nyesom Wike and his ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, saying their time is up.

Eze said the over 800-member Tonye Cole Campaign Team with Amaechi leading the force, was all that was needed to uproot Wike and his party in Rivers State.

Eze said after a painstaking and extensive perusal of the list of members of the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation which comprised committed party members and faithful progressives with erstwhile Governor of Rivers State, Amaechi leading, he said hope was high.

The notable Amaechi loyalist said APC was now fully charged and ready to take over the Brick House.

Eze, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), said this in a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt.

The APC chieftain said with the help of God, support of Rivers electorate the magic and wisdom displayed by Amaechi to install the APC Government at the centre on two occasions and especially leading the Presidential Campaign Organisation of Muhammadu Buhari to remove a sitting president, helping APC to take over power in Rivers State is a task that will be concluded in praises.

Despite mass exits from the APC in the state, Eze said apart from Amaechi leading the team, the calibre of other members of the team comprising of genuine and committed members of the party, that God would surely see the party and Rivers people through in the fight to liberate the state from the shackles of an incompetence making a mockery of the state.

The chieftain said this leaves Gov Wike and his divided PDP team with no other option than to start penning their handover note that must include every piece of details of the billions of Rivers money frivolously expended in the pursuit of elusive political powers to the detriment of the development of Rivers State.

Whereas APC suffered mass exits, the PDP in Rivers State suffered a split due to fallout of the presidential primaries.

Eze emphasized that with great minds like the professor of Medicine, Henry Ugboma, making the list, victory was now very close to the party.

He commended the senator, Andrew Uchendu, for the role of a father he has continued to play for the party and her teeming supporters.

He congratulated Dakuku Adol Peterside (PhD) for proving his love for Rivers State and the progress of the party.

Eze said regardless of what may be the thought of anyone, the fact remains that the Rivers APC has the best gubernatorial candidate amongst other parties that have fielded candidates.

Describing Tonye Cole as a thoroughbred, the party Chief said as Governor, Tonye will leverage his international connections and expertise in the business world to attract global investors to the State and place the state on a pedestal to challenge Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi States and other seriously governed States in Nigeria.

“Apart from Tonye Cole and his deputy who are pure breed personification of leadership and composite gentlemen, there are arrays credible, visionary and capable leaders fielded to fly the flag of the party both at the National and State Assembly positions, evidencing that the APC is ready and fully prepared to give Rivers State a proper representation unlike what the state has currently.”

He expressed gratitude to those who raised their voices and mounted pressure against the exclusion of his name and those of the likes of Onari Brown, Oby Ndukwe and other great minds.

Although the contribution of those chieftains mentioned towards the progress of the party are huge, Eze said they were not perturbed by their non-inclusion initially and stressed that he and others are already strategically positioned for the success of the party during the election, noting that people who have made impacts and created legacies need not struggle to build physical structures to continue to make remarkable inputs towards the dream and vision of the party to take over Brick House come 2023.

Eze congratulated a man he calls his media son, an engineer, Wabiye Idoniboye-obu, on his appointment as the Director of Media and Strategic Communication Unit of the Campaign Organisation. “This is the prayer of every reasonable father that his son should grow to be better and greater than him. Wabiye a very versatile, visionary who will bring to bear his experience under my tutelage to give a total new dimension on his new task.’

He appealed to all party members to cooperate with those listed in the Campaign Organisation Team to ensure that their common dream is realizable this time around as all of them can’t be listed in the Team at the same time.

Eze rather expressed a profound gratitude to Amaechi the leader and many other key actors within the party who he said had contributed and encouraged him to continue to offer the special service he has been committed to all these years. “We all have suffered enough this past seven years and we shouldn’t for any reason relax in our efforts to rescue our dear Rivers State.”