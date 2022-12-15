2023 elections: Abe promises to grow Rivers economy if elected

Magnus Abe, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, has stated that the party remains the fastest growing political party in the State.

Abe made the observation at a sensitization rally in Bomu, Gokana Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, “We are the fastest growing political party in Rivers State, due to our leadership style and open door policy. We are determined and committed to serve the people of the State.

“We have agreed that it is time for Rivers people to come together and do things differently. The time to do a different thing and achieve a different result is now.

“You are welcome to this great party, all of us are decampees from different political parties, because the promises that the parties made to us, we all know that those promises have not been kept.

“We complained about the impunity in PDP, we moved to APC, the impunity in APC was more than the one in PDP, and now we moved to SDP.

“We complained that every time we vote, after we finished voting, it is only the lives of those in government that change, those of us that are not in government, our own lives will continue to get worse, while the people in government are getting better and you know that all of us cannot be in government at the same time.

Read also: 2023: Atiku experienced enough to reposition Nigeria- PDP chieftain

“It is only people, who do the same thing over and over again and complain that should not expect different results”, he said.

He promised that SDP will change the narratives, by doing the right things, if voted into power in 2023, stressing that the party would work hard to improve the State’s economy, as well as the well-being of the people.

“We have the institutional memory, the knowledge, the capacity and experience, to give Rivers people a better tomorrow”, Abe assured.