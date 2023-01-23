Bauchi campaign rally: Buhari, Tinubu leave without delivering their speeches

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could not make their speeches at the Bauchi rally ground on Monday.

Though their was a crowd eager to listen to them, the speakers and the microphones did not allow the campaigners to address the crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

According to observers, the microphones refused to work because of faulty connection.

In the absence of microphones and speakers to convey their speeches, President Buhari unfurl the party flag to Tinubu before leaving the scene.

However, immediately President Buhari and Tinubu left the campaign ground, all the speakers began to work.

Speaking after the exit of the two political leaders of the APC, the national chairman and the former governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged members of the Bauchi APC to remain united and canvass support for Tinubu and Abubakar in the state.

Read also: Buhari inaugurates Lekki Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill today

Adamu insisted that the state is APC, urging members to remain committed and vote for APC for all the elective positions.

In his part, Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC presidential campaign committee, Bako Simon Lalong, appreciated the good people of Bauchi State for their massive turnout and the overall support they have given to the party.

Lalong, like Adamu, urged the people of the state to vote overwhelmingly for Tinubu/Shetima, and all APC candidates.

Speaking during the campaign rally, Bauchi State APC Gubernatorial Candidate Air Mashal Sadique Abubakar appreciated the timing of supporters turning out to welcome President Buhari, Tinubu, and other APC leaders in the state.

Abubakar said, “Buhari has done much for the country since 2015; he tackled insecurity in the North East, provided employment, and empowered a number of youth and women.

“Let’s continue to vote for APC and continue to enjoy peace, development, and improvement in education and health, among other sectors.”

He also called for unity among the party loyalists in the state, saying, “We need to be united to remove the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.”