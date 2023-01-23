Buhari inaugurates Lekki Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Lagos for a two-day official visit between Monday, January 23 and Tuesday 24, 2023 to inaugurate some projects delivered by the Lagos State government and the private sector.

Among the projects billed for inauguration today are the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the 32-metric tonnes per hour Lagos Rice Mill, at Imota, Ikorodu.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, at a press conference on Friday, said Lagos was fully prepared for the president.

Giving further details on the president’s visit, Omotosho said Buhari will arrive in Lagos on Monday (today) via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, top government officials and dignitaries.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest (Buhari) to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest seaport in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top government functionaries and Speaking further Omotosho said that Buhari will drive through the Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota for commissioning.

On the second day (Tuesday), the president, according to the commissioner, will commission the MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa.

“He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning.

“The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the president an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, the president will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail project at Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, the president will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back before departing Lagos.”

“As you are well aware, this will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in May, 2019.