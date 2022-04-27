2023: Benue APC mulls consensus governorship candidate

The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is considering the nomination of its governorship candidate for the 2023 general election through the consensus.

Section 84 (9 &10) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that: “a political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.

“Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.”

George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the indication that the party is exploring the option while speaking

with journalists at a-2-day Benue APC stakeholders retreat with governorship aspirants in Abuja on Tuesday.

Akume who is the APC in Benue State, however said the governorship aspirants are at liberty to test their popularity at the primaries if the consensus arrangement fails.

The former governor of Benue state also insisted that the food basket of the nation will return to the mainstream politics in 2023 as the ruling APC is set to recapture power in the North-central state.

He said: “There is provision for consensus in our constitution and ofcourse in the Electoral Act. The issue is consensus arrangement is wonderful, difficult decisions are taken through consensus and no matter how difficult a situation is through consensus, you build up a consensus and then answer emerges, I support that there is nothing wrong with that but where we can not afford to do it then the normal processes will also proceed.”

The Minister recalled that he influenced the emergence of two of his successors – Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom as governors of Benue state between 2007 to date.

But the former senate minority leader assured that he would not impose any of the aspirants on the party during the primaries and urged them to set aside their differences and work towards the victory of the party in the 2023 poll.

Akume stressed the need for APC stakeholders to ensure the defeat of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state to save Benue from the backwardness caused by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration.

He said: “Today, Benue state remains in the last position in every index of development. We have surveyed the array of aspirants our party is parading. Each and every one of you is far better than every aspirant their party is parading. Our people have suffered for so long. They are expecting so much from the APC. Thirty of you are looking for one position, all determined to turn the fortune of Benue state around.

“You all have to sit down and talk as brothers and sisters. Talk peace. We are all one. The elites have tried to divide us. Let’s say no to that. This time the people would determine who is the candidate and governor and not the holy spirit that brought Ortom and Suswam through my support.

“APC is the greatest political movement in Africa and we in Benue state are also part of that movement. If you look at the array of governorship aspirants who are gathered here for this retreat then you know that Benue is ready, committed to rescue Benue, to take the state from the dungeon to the promised land.

“My advice to them is to ensure that their unity is not compromised and ensure that their sense of improvement is not undeniable, and that will ensure that APC takes over Benue in 2023.

“We want a situation whereby Benue APC is reunited with mainstream politics. Our late leader, Senator Joseph Tarka brought us back to the mainstream in 1979 and ever since we have never looked back. This party is doing a great job under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Meanwhile, the APC on Tuesday began the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking tickets for the forthcoming general election.

Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary flagged off the exercise with the presentation of forms and guidelines to Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau state, Simon Bako and Ita Enang who are contesting for senatorial seat and Akwa Ibom State governorship elections respectively.

Lalong’s forms were picked on his behalf by the Plateau Legacy Group led by Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from the state while Enang personally obtained his.