2023: Ayade gives appointees ultimatum to resign

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has given a 24-hour ultimatum to all his political office holders interested in contesting 2023 elections to resign on or Thursday, April 5.

Ayade has also concluded arrangements to reshuffle his cabinet.

In a press statement by his chief press secretary/special adviser on media and publicity, Christian Ita, the governor said the planned cabinet reshuffle would help the government map out better strategies to move the state forward and to pave way for those seeking political positions to focus on the pursuit of their ambition.

Ayade also urged appointees seeking political positions, but still serving in his administration, to tender their resignation letters before 12noon on Thursday.