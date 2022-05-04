Electrification key to hitting global decarbonisation by 2040 – IEA

Electrification is the key to achieving net-zero as it is projected to be the first energy-related sector to completely decarbonise the world by 2040, says the International Energy Agency (IEA), in a new report.

Road transport sector which accounted for about 18 percent of the world’s emissions from fuel combustion in 2019, is crucial to government efforts to decarbonise their economies, the Paris-based think-tank said.

“And e-mobility is an important component of the energy transition,” the report stated.

Electro mobility (or e-Mobility) represents the concept of using electric powertrain technologies, in-vehicle information, and communication technologies and connected infrastructures to enable the electric propulsion of vehicles and fleets, according to Gartner, a research and advisory firm.

The report, dubbed “Policy Brief on Public Charging Infrastructure: Promoting successful roll-out strategies and business models,” indicates that in the IEA Net-Zero by 2050 Scenario, electric power generation will be the first energy-related sector to entirely decarbonise – by 2035 in advanced economies and by 2040 globally.

“Electrifying road transportation is thus the primary lever for reducing emissions in that sector.”

Continuing, the Net Zero Scenario by the IEA predicts that by 2030, electric powertrain technologies would account for more than 60 percent of worldwide new passenger car sales.

“There should be no more internal combustion engine (ICE) cars sold by 2035,” the agency stated. “By 2050, most of the fleet of light-duty vehicles (LDVs) as well as two- and three-wheeled vehicles should be fully battery powered, with the exception of a few hydrogen-powered vehicles.”

It further predicted that more than 60 percent of heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) should be battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Electric passenger car sales reached 6.6 million in 2021, and there are now more than 16 million registered electric vehicles worldwide. Despite this success, electric vehicles account for only 1 percent of the total global fleet.

“Clearly, there is much work still to be done to accelerate the adoption of electric cars, two- and three-wheelers, trucks and buses.”

The deployment of appropriate infrastructure, and integrating those charging networks within the broader electricity grid, are among the first challenges to address.

In addition, a recent driver survey indicates that “range anxiety” poses a threat to the adoption of EVs.

“One of the main reasons cited for resisting the switch from ICEs to electric vehicles is the perception that there are not enough charging stations available.”

The fear of not being able to recharge in time to reach one’s destination – referred to as “range anxiety,” remains one of the key barriers to EV adoption.