Microsoft signs two Energy Compacts to promote grid decarbonization

Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology corporation, is the latest company to submit and sign an Energy Compact, reaffirming its commitment to drive decarbonization of the electric grid in order to combat climate change, according to the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

This development follows the collaboration of UN-Energy and SEforALL with governments and businesses to sign Energy Compacts, which allow for actionable and voluntary commitments to accelerate progress on energy access, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

With this announcement, Microsoft joins over 200 national and local governments, businesses, foundations, international civil society and youth organizations from every region in submitting Energy Compacts, which reflect actions and financial commitments to achieve SDG7 and a global energy transition through 2030.

According to a statement by the organisation, Microsoft submitted its own individual Energy Compact reiterating the actions it will take to have 100 percent of its electricity consumption, 100 percent of the time, matched by zero carbon sources by 2030, and to procure renewable energy to meet 100 percent of its electricity consumption by 2025.

“Microsoft is signing the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact with SEforALL, governments and other companies, supporting a broader community of entities making these commitments,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

Energy Compacts were first introduced as a key outcome of the High-level Dialogue on Energy, which was convened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2021 by the United Nations Secretary-General.

The ultimate goal of the Energy Compacts is to mobilize resources and actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) on universal access to affordable and clean energy in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Today, 759 million people live without electricity, and 2.6 billion are without clean cooking solutions. It is urgent and pressing that we address energy poverty while also working towards decarbonization.

“Microsoft’s bold and ambitious commitments made through their Energy Compact will help set us on a pathway towards achieving our dual-energy and climate goals,” said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

Meanwhile, in March, UN-Energy and SEforALL will launch the Energy Compact Action Network to direct investment, know-how, and resources toward achieving the Energy Compacts’ commitments.

Noelle Walsh, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Operations and Innovation at Microsoft Corp., said, “As we take further strides towards grid decarbonisation and to a clean energy system, we are delighted to partner with UN-Energy and Sustainable Energy for All to encourage all stakeholders across the globe to formalize their commitments to helping ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.”