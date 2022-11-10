2023: Ajia assures Kwara youths of effective representation

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency has promised to represent Kwara youths, especially his constituents efficiently if elected as a reps member.

Ajia, stated this while addressing a crowd at the PDP Ajikobi Constituency, which comprises the young people from Ajikobi, Ojuekunzarumi, Ogidi and Oloje wards.

The House of Reps candidate noted that his meeting was to appreciate the young people and women, who encouraged him to contest, supported him to win the primary election, and now he is seeking their mandate to represent them in the green chamber.

He said Nigeria has been brought to its knees and that all efforts must be made to rescue the country, adding that getting this done will require the commitment of everybody.

Ajia said, “If you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, PDP youths can liberate the state and the country at large.

“Party members should understand that they are the candidates, and so, they should put in more effort for the party to win in the upcoming general election.

“What remains now is the polling units’ exercise and harmonization, I urge you to put in all efforts at this time to deliver all the candidates of our party.

Read also: Nigeria will break if APC comes into power – Obaseki

“You should improve your efforts at polling units; you should form stakeholders of not less than 10 people and give them the task to secure a total number of supporters in each polling unit.”

He maintained that only PDP has a strong political structure, thus, party members should vote for all the candidates from the federal to the state levels.

“When PDP takes over Nigeria, Kwara and all levels of government, things will change for the better,” he said.

“If Atiku wins in Kwara; we will have a say, based on a cordial relationship between Atiku and Saraki.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Majo, had appreciated the candidate for making the party proud.

A member, Lukman Saad, said that the major challenge confronting young people in their area is unemployment, adding that they have mobilised the young people for increased support for the party but they needed someone that will be representing them.

In his submission, Hon Ataragba, chairman committee on media for the constituency appealed to Ajia to ensure that local government autonomy comes to stay, calling for the provision of means of transport for them to join his campaign trail.

Similarly, the chairman committee on empowerment, Professor Saka Salman who said they had looked forward to a day like this to interact with the reps candidate; sought support from Ajia on his proposed empowerment scheme.

Ajia also visited the Alanamu constituency of the PDP which comprises Alanamu, Ubandawaki and Adewole wards where young people came out in large numbers to show support for the reps candidate and the party.

The reps candidate, however, assured the gathering of responsible representation and urge them to work together as one family to ensure victory for the party.

The chairman of the constituency, Mallam Abdulganiyu presented a copy of Al Quran to the reps candidate as a gift to guide him throughout the campaign, introduced the committee on empowerment and polling units to him, even as he directed that reports of their activities so far be given to Ajia.

The reps candidate thanked the women and the young people for their commitment and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of victory in the 2023 general election.

Ajia later launched the Giant Billboard constructed and donated by Isiak Alase to show support and endorse him for reps.