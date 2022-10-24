Nigeria will break if APC comes into power – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday said that Nigeria would break if the All Progressives Congress (APC) is voted into power in 2023. He also said that the “Obidient” movement, a catchphrase used by Nigerians rallying behind Peter Obi’s presidential bid, will soon lose its energy.

Obaseki, who stated this at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections, said the future of Nigeria is dependent on the outcome of the 2023 polls as only the PDP can rescue the nation from its current socioeconomic woes and place it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“People who say they are Obidients, of course, they will be, but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election.

“So, this election is ours to lose and by grace of God we will not lose it. We now need to quickly set up our own and then see how we can help other PDP states,” Obaseki said.

The governor said Nigeria would break if the All Progressives Congress (APC) is given the chance to preside over the country’s affairs.

“God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already failed because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time President Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing.

“What will happen to the Naira, only God will help us. They have destroyed the basis of this country. They have threatened the existence of this country and by the grace of God, our candidate will win. We will bring back Nigeria, unify this country. We will reduce the differences we have and build our country to what God says it should be,” he added.

Anthony Aziegbemi, Edo State chairman of the party, in his remarks, said the newly inaugurated council is made up of one director general and 10 deputy directors.