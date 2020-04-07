Taking Care of the Small holder Farmers, during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

A lot of Nigerian Citizens, have being donating and given a lot of money and offering a lot of powerfully, emerging prayers, couple with the different types of fasting e.g. Dry and White fast, against the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It is high time that the present Government begin to plans and to use the money in land development, cultivation, providing Agricultural Transportation and palliative measures and distribute some of the money to small holder farmers in the country. Use it to build more hospitals and equipped, it with new drugs and the development and supply of farming equipment in most of the rural farming communities, distribution of the farming inputs, providing the farmers with Cash and Kind. Teaching them the simple Technology of preservation, Farm Management and food processing, also using the money in the establishment of farming settlement.

Training of the farmers in the new emerging technology of farming and livestock cultivation, building of more barns and silos for storage purposes, helping in the development of all processing centers, that will boost production and encourage mechanization and given them money to cultivate more land and use it in the provision of health facilities, building of Infrastructures, roads and schools in the farming communities.

Finally, it is very pertinent to guide them and share information, materials and proactive Extension Services messages , about the Negative spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). What to do and how to prevent, mitigate, how it will not affect the farming communities, change the pattern of cultivation, producing and marketing of Agricultural Produces, even how to stop it, so that it will not affect them and their household in the land of the living. Because of their important of the small holders farmers in Food Production, Security of the land and generally in Agricultural practices and Economy development.

Michael Adedotun Oke