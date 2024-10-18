Senator Akpabio, Ufot Ebong and the local government election

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

I have seen the screenshot of the text messages that went between Senator Akpabio and the late Ufot Ebong in which Ebong, in his sick bed at Ibom Speciality Hospital, Uyo, acknowledged receipt of $35,000 from the Senate President. The money was meant to assist him in seeking medical care overseas, but, unfortunately, Ebong passed away before he could be flown abroad. Ebong had served in the Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel administrations.

My condolences to the Ebong family and my commendations to the Senate President for his usual kindness. You may not like Akpabio for whatever reasons, but his generosity to his friends and kins is legendary. Ebong was his childhood friend. Around 1984, Ebong lived next door to my elder brother in Calabar, somewhere close to the airport, and that’s when I knew Ebong.

During holidays (I was a student at UNN then), part of which I spent with my brother, I would go over to Ebong’s apartment, where we spent hours playing scrabble. Akpabio, then a law student at UNICAL and an avid scrabble player, was always there. Ebong was jovial, witty, and easy-going. I reminded Ebong of those jolly days when I last spoke with him early this year, and we laughed over it. I am saddened by his death.

I am also disturbed by the needless controversy surrounding Senator Akpabio’s $35,000 gift to Ebong. While some people claim that the money came too late, others blame Akpabio for releasing the screenshot of their chats in which Ebong thanked Akpabio for his help for the purpose of self-promotion. This controversy is not necessary. Akpabio is a giver, and he also loves to be appreciated for it. It is his nature. I know of a few other instances in which the Senate President has extended help to our brothers and sisters in their dire times of need. It is in his character, and for that, I commend him.

I am also aware that Gov. Umo Eno met with the PDP stakeholders from Essien Udim LGA yesterday (Wednesday, October 9) at Government House. The Essien Udim delegation was led by the 106-year-old Chief Afangide. Other PDP leaders from other LGAs were also present. The main thrust of the meeting was the Saturday council elections and the controversy that followed the victory of the APC candidate in that LGA.

The governor, I understand, appealed to the PDP members from Essien Udim to get over their pain and accept the loss as part of the political process. He gave them assurances and hope that a loss of a local government was not capable of destabilising the party and promised to make it up to them in several ways. ‘’We can live together and work with our new chairman in peace and harmony’’, he reportedly told the delegation.

The governor did well in meeting with the Essien Udim stakeholders who have been grieving over the loss. I still insist that it was very nice of the governor to allow the APC victory in Essien Udim. In Ika LGA, from where Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo hails, the APC also won one or two councillor seats.

The position of the Senate President is of immense strategic and political significance, and we are blessed that one of us is on the seat. Irrespective of our political differences, Akwa Ibom people and the state government have a responsibility to rally around Senator Akpabio and give him the political and moral homefront support. The South West region of APC met over the weekend in Lagos and voted to unanimously support President Tinubu in the face of mounting criticisms over his economic policies. For the same reason, Akwa Ibom should come together and support their own.

At the same time, Senator Akpabio is expected to reciprocate the governor’s good nature and the warmth of the people and bring home democracy dividends. I have written about and thanked Senator Akpabio for the forthcoming South-South Development Commission, which should be headquartered in Uyo. We need more. What can the Senate President do to actualise Ibom Deep Sea Port? What of all the dilapidated federal roads leading into the state? What of the request for a new army battalion to be sited in Oron that the governor presented to the military authorities in August? Can our Senate President help here?

On a personal level, much is also expected from the Senate President. He should settle his political differences with many APC leaders in the state. Gov. Umo Eno has shown that it is possible and beneficial to go beyond partisan differences and live in peace and mutual respect with one another. Similarly, I beseech Senator Akpabio to reach out to Umana Umana, Atuekong Etiebet, Nsima Ekere, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, Group Captain Sam Enwang (rtd), and a host of others and make peace with them. It doesn’t speak well of him to have so many people—most of them Ibibio leaders—as foes. It doesn’t speak well of him to be receiving warmth and respect from the governor and the people of the state, and yet he doesn’t seem to be capable of extending such to others. Our Lord Jesus Christ preached against it. May this last quarter of the year bring us peace, joy, and harmony.

