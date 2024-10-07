PDP sweeps LG elections in Akwa Ibom, wins 30 out of 31

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has swept the local government elections winning 30 out of the 31 councils after scoring the highest number of votes cast during the October 5 polls.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Essien Udim Local Government Council, the home council area of Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

Aniedi Ikoiwak, the chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) while announcing the results in a statement said the PDP won in Uyo, Onna, Esit Eket and Eket local government councils, its traditional stronghold.

It also won in Nsit Ubium Local Government where Governor Umo Eno hails from and won in Oron, Mbo, Itu and Ibiono local Governmevt in addition to all other areas except in Essien Udim council area.

It was reported that hoodlums had set ablaze the election office in Ibiono prior to the commencement of the election on Saturday. Deputy speaker hails peaceful LG Polls in Itu.

Meanwhile KufreAbasi Edidem, the Deputy Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, has hailed the peaceful conduct of the local government council elections in Itu local government area held on Saturday in the 31 local government areas.

Edidem who is the member representing Itu state constituency in the assembly made the observation in Atai Ibiaku Itam, unit 002, Ward Eleven, while addressing reporters after casting his vote.

He, however, noted that the late commencement of voting witnessed in some units in the area was due to the deplorable road condition leading from the AKISIEC area office in Mbak Itam to most of the polling units in East and West Itam zones.

“The election is peaceful and was a seamless exercise, I have just finished casting my vote and voting is ongoing and from available information at our disposal, the election was peaceful in most units”, said, Edidem, “where there are reported cases of late arrival of materials and late voting, it’s due to the deplorable condition of the roads in the area.

“It is difficult to transport materials from Mbak Itam, where you have AKISIEC office to other units in East and West Itam, the condition of the road around Enen Atai, and Mbak Atai is difficult and it makes it difficult to convey materials”.

He lauded the voters for their peaceful conduct in the voting and was optimistic that the PDP was going to sweep the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state.

