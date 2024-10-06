RSIEC chairman says October 5 election shows there is still power in voters’ cards

…As AA wins chairman seat, while LP, Boot Party, SDP, APC win ward a seat each for APP to sweep the rest

Nigerians have been told to take a second look at the voters’ cards in their hands with fresh reassurance of its potency to restore democracy in Nigeria.

The charge motivation was handed down by the chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), a retired justice, Adolphus Enebeli, while releasing the full results of the LGA election in the state which took place on October 5, 2024. He said the LGA election has made a profound statement that the ballot paper in the hands of the people is stronger than arms and ammunition.

This is even as he declared the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) party, Uzodinma Nwafor, as winner of the chairmanship seat of Etche Local Government Council.

Enebeli used the opportunity to declare the delayed results from Etche Local Government won by the AA and the 319 councillorship positions across the 23 local government areas on Sunday.

The RSIEC chairman explained that after it was stood down on Saturday, the process of collation of votes cast in Etche Local Government for the chairmanship position was eventually completed.

That was done, he stated, with discrete introspection, impartiality and electoral justice, with the lawful votes meeting the two-thirds of the majority of valid votes cast in favour of the Action Alliance party candidate.

Justice Enebeli said: “We can see that Rivers people and residents in their overwhelming majority of opinion have given veracity of vindication to Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) avowed position to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, all-inclusive, violence-free, successful and treasured election by the Treasure Base of the Nation, Rivers State, without police or security agencies.”

Enebeli said that of the 319 political wards, the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 314 councillorship positions while other parties clinched a win for the remaining five positions.

The chairman provided the representation as Action Peoples Party (APP) winning 314 councillorship seats, All Progressives Congress (APC) securing the seat in Okrika Ward 3, Boot Party securing one seat in Ahoada West, Labour Party (LP) securing the seat in Ward 3, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won the Ward 3 seat, and Young People’s Party (YPP) securing Ward 5 councillorship seat in three other local government areas.

He said, “If I may say so without any sense of immodesty, the election that took place, conducted by us, and the results make a vocal statement to Rivers State and Nigerian nation that the ballot papers in the people’s hand is stronger than arms and ammunition.”

Enebeli eventually presented Certificates of Return to the 23 Chairmen and Vice Chairmen-elect in the October 5, 2024 Local Government Council election saying it was in compliance with Section 59 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018.

