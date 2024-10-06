If you want to get everything, you’ll lose everything – Gov Fubara to newly sworn-in LGA chairmen

… Charges them to resist provocation to violence

… Says emulate my style, you will win at last

Gov Sim Fubara has sworn in 23 local council chairman that won the controversial October 5, 2024 election with a charge to behave like him by resisting provocation to violence.

Fubara also told them to shun ‘grab-grab’ mentality but to show a difference in governance.

He spoke at about 5pm when the swearing in proper began after documentation. He harped on performance, saying each chairman must work like the government was ending the next day.

He went further thus: “Avoid violence. Everybody knows what they are planning, please follow my approach. At the right time, you will win.”

He said he promised the people that they were going to take them to the promised land and a state that will have peace. “Work for peace.

Ensure you do to your people what is right. Look, life is not about getting everything. If you want to get everything, you will lose everything.

“God knows why you were brought in at this time. Do not fail the people. We must heal Rivers State. I am going to make sure I supervise everything you do. I will follow everything up. You know me. This is not the time to slip up.”

Speaking with a bit of husky voice, he said: “I know some of you personally and am not going to be disappointed. We want to set national example.”

Amidst intermittent applause, Fubara thanked the leaders that showed up for the event such as John Mbata, Uche Secondus, Celestine Omehia, saying: “Your faces are a message to Nigeria. They recognize men and women of importance in this state.

“The history of this state will not be complete without mentioning these names.”

Taking a look at Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, “I know why the chairman came, it’s the fear that I am leaving the party. he said PDP is still his party.”

The governor said he is greatly fulfilled this day. “We seek the support of the citizens to this administration, you will not regret. We will make sure there is smile on the faces of Rivers people. We have not slept since Wednesday morning last week.

“What is important is that the sovereignty of Rivers State must by all means be protected. The mandate was given to me on May 29, 2023, and I must protect it.

Background:

The winners were all from the Action Peoples Party (APP) with elephant who actually moved from the PDP when ex-governor Nyesom Wike moved his muscle there. Most the newly sworn in chairman were the caretaker committee chairmen that were affected by the ruling of the Supreme Court over such chairmen. Their allocations were stopped.

The LGA chairmen were asked to be in Government House by 3pm Sunday, October 6, 2024. They began by signing the appropriate documents before Gov Fubara began addressing them by about 5.05pm. The announcement came early Sunday, October 6, 2024 from the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

In what was called ‘Government Special Announcement’, the SSG said: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, will today Sunday, October 6, 2024, swear-in the newly elected Council Chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, by 3pm.

“The newly elected Chairmen, along with one (1) guest each, are expected to be seated by 3:30pm.”

Starting the speech at 5.05pm, Fubara said he was overwhelmed by the grace of God, and saluted the presence of Gov Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Fubara said he desperate moments required desperate actions.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support without which he said ‘We won’t be here’.

He said the situation warranted him to get the LGA election done. He said they would not allow law and order to breakdown because Nigeria would suffer.

He urged the new chairmen as servants. “The moment you see yourself as a god, the problem begins.”

The state was under huge tension days to the election. It is not clear how long the jubilation in the winning camp may last before more ambush is seen.

