Fubara swears in winners of Saturday LGA election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The winners declared local council election conducted in Rivers State yesterday, Saturday, October 5, 2024, are being sworn in at the moment in the Brick House in Port Harcourt.

As we write, the winners have signed the appropriate documents and Gov Sim Fubara is starting his address to them.

The announcement came early Sunday, October 6, 2024 from the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

In what was called ‘Government Special Announcement’, the SSG said: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, will today Sunday, October 6, 2024, swear-in the newly elected Council Chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, by 4pm.

“The newly elected Chairmen, along with one (1) guest each, are expected to be seated by 3:30pm.”

Starting the speech at 5.05pm, Fubara said he was overwhelmed by the grace of God, and saluted the presence of Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Fubara said he remained member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that desperate moments required desperate actions.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support without which he said ‘We wont be here’.

He said the situation warranted him to get the LGA election done. He said they would not allow law and order to breakdown because Nigeria would suffer.

He urged the new chairmen as servants. “The moment you see yourself as a god, the problem begins.”

Details later….

