LG poll: Jonathan warns crisis in Rivers may collapse Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan, former President has raised alarm over the implication of fueling crisis in Rivers state.

Jonathan’s warning is coming against the backdrop of recent happenings in the Rivers concerning the local government election, where some political actors, police and others have been accused of trying to cause crisis in the state.

Jonathan, in a statement in his X-handle on Saturday titled “Rivers Crisis: A Note of Caution,” said that as gateway to Niger Delta, threat to peace in Rivers state could have huge security implications in the region.

Read also: PDP accuses soldiers of confiscating Rivers election results

He urged the state institutions especially the police and the judiciary and all other stakeholders to work for public interest and promote common good such as peace, justice and equality.

According to Jonathan, “I am aware that the local government election taking place in Rivers State today, October 5, has been a subject of great interest to political actors.

“The political happenings in Rivers State in the past days is a cause for serious concern for everyone, especially lovers of democracy and all actors within the peace and security sector of our nation,” he said.

“Elections are the cornerstone of democracy because they are the primary source of legitimacy. This process renews the faith of citizens in their country as it affords them the opportunity to have a say on who governs them.

“Every election is significant, whether at national or sub-national levels as it counts as a gain and honour to democracy.

“It is the responsibility of all stakeholders, especially state institutions, to work towards the promotion of sound democratic culture of which periodic election stands as a noble virtue.

“Democracy is our collective asset, its growth and progress is dependent on governments commitment to uphold the rule of law and pursue the interest of peace and justice at all times.”

The former President further said: “Institutions of the state, especially security agencies must refrain from actions that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

Read also: Confusion as APC asks INEC to declare C/Rivers election inconclusive weeks after polls date

“Rivers State represents the gateway to the Niger Delta and the threat to peace in the state could have huge security implications in the region.

“Let me sound a note of caution to all political actors in this crisis to be circumspect and patriotic in the pursuit of their political ambition and relevance.

“I am calling on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to take action that will curb the proliferation of court orders and judgements, especially those of concurrent jurisdiction giving conflicting orders. This, if not checked, will ridicule the institution of the judiciary and derail our democracy.

“The political situation in Rivers State, mirrors our past, the crisis of the Old Western Region. I, therefore, warn that Rivers should not be used as crystal that will form the block that will collapse our democracy.

“State institutions especially the police and the judiciary and all other stakeholders must always work for public interest and promote common good such as peace, justice and equality.”

Share