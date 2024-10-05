Armed men in police uniform disrupt Rivers LG election

Kayode Egbetokun

Masked men in police uniform stormed Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, shooting tear gas canisters and seizing election materials.

Punch reported that 21 Hilux Patrol Vans with heavily armed men were seen driving into Elekahia Road, shooting tear gas and scaring voters.

Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) officials who were about to commence accreditation at Ward 19 were chased out of the venue.

RSIEC officials, voters and residents of the community scampered for safety, running to Ibe and Boms streets in Elekahia community. Police patrol vans sped out of the area with many election materials.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she was not aware of the incident.

Rivers State is conducting its local government election amid crisis. Two conflicting judgements from Rivers State High Court and the Federal High Court Abuja preceded today’s election.

While the Rivers State High Court had given an order sanctioning the election, the Abuja had court asked the police to withdraw from monitoring it.

The governor had, in a response, asked the police to keep his men out of the election, noting that other sister agencies would be there to provide security.

