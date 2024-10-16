Akpabio dismisses impeachment rumours, says Senate is united

Godswill Akpabio, president of Nigerian senate

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed reports of a plan to impeach him, stating that the Senate remains united and there are no such efforts underway.

Akpabio responded to a media report suggesting that operatives from the State Security Service (SSS) had occupied the National Assembly Complex early Wednesday to prevent his removal from office.

He labelled the report as false, urging the public to disregard it, and emphasised that the Senate is functioning peacefully without any disruption.

“And we are here, sitting down and doing our work, very peacefully oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us,” Akpabio said during the plenary session.

He referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Special Duties for investigation, asking the committee to report back within 24 hours.

Akpabio further accused the media outlet behind the report of spreading fake news to drive traffic and financial gain.

“It is part of what we pass through on a daily basis. You see that they use AI to inject something to turn it around in order to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube, If they have a lot of traffic,” he remarked.

This marks the second time rumours of an impeachment plot have surfaced since Akpabio took office on June 13, 2023.

Earlier reports suggested he might be removed for being overly aligned with President Bola Tinubu, though none of the senators confirmed these claims.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu also dismissed the rumours, stating that the Senate remains united.

