Godswill Akpabio, Senate President has apologised to the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over a comment he made.

Akpabio had last week told the female senator not to speak like she was in a “night club”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had communicated without being identified by Akpabio.

Earlier, Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory had expressed dissatisfaction that she was being carried along on the matters of the nation’s capital. This led to her being shut down.

Akpabio while apologising during the plenary said his mobile phone and that of his wife have been flooded with mostly insults via calls and text messages, also denied alleged reports of having “numerous girlfriends” that sparked the social media a few days ago.

He added that “I will not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women.

“Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you,” he said.

“The interest shown In the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward.

“Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media. I have only one wife and she is enough for me,” he said.