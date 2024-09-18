Akwa Ibom to clear N35b gratuity arrears, says Eno 

Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has stated that the State Government will clear the backlog of gratuity amounting to about ₦35 billion, to beneficiaries at the end of September 2024.

The Governor made this disclosure in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during a meeting with Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a foremost Ibibio socio-cultural organisation.

According to him, nearly 50 per cent of the accumulated backlog of the decades-long gratuity burden of retired workers in the State will be offset with a further release expected within the month.

The Governor emphasized his administration’s determination to prudently utilize government funds, noting that projects embarked upon by his administration, including securing a ₦60 billion procurement deal for two Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft to further expand the fleet of Ibom Air, the State-owned airline, have been executed without obtaining any loans from external sources.

Reaffirming his administration’s resolve to utilize state revenue efficiently, fund development projects, and make profitable investments for the State without resorting to financial facilities that would put the state in perpetual indebtedness, the Governor announced that 25 projects will be initiated and completed before the second anniversary of his administration, all without borrowing.

Justifying the need for a prudent economy, Governor Eno explained that the State Government would fall into a vicious cycle of perpetual indebtedness, to the advantage of its creditors, if it relied on loans or other external financial instruments to fund major investments and projects.

He, therefore, asserted that his administration will strive to reserve funds from revenues accruing to the State for purposes that will place Akwa Ibom people as the primary beneficiaries of dividends from State Government investments.

In his words: “Since I assumed office about fifteen months ago, we have undertaken very significant projects, and we are still pursuing more. About 25 projects will be initiated between now and when we celebrate our second year in office.

“Recently, the State Executive Council approved our support for Ibom Air to acquire two brand-new aircraft. I am proud to announce to Mboho that we have released ₦60 billion to Ibom Air to acquire two new CRJ900 aircraft from the State Government coffers.

“Our State must have an investment fund. We must deliberately and intentionally set aside funds to reinvest and place our State among those that will continue to lead. If we were squandering state funds, this State would not have been able to purchase the new aircraft.”

Governor Eno thanked Akparawa James Edet, international president of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, for galvanizing support for his emergence as Governor and honouring him with the special gathering.

He commended the organization’s pivotal role in uniting the various ethnic groups that make up Akwa Ibom State and pledged to do his best to make the Mboho, and by extension, the entire Akwa Ibom, proud as their ambassador.

Akparawa James Edet, expressed delight over the privilege of hosting “Governor (Akparawa) Umo Eno,” describing him as a quintessential Ibibio son and a great ambassador of the Mboho.

He also acknowledged the Governor’s magnanimity in appointing several members of the organization into his administration.