March TalkExchange poll: How do you feel about the killing of Nigerian soldiers in Delta State?

In Delta State Nigeria, the killing of 16 military personnel in Okuama has sparked outrage. Responding to a communal crisis, the soldiers were brutally slain, triggering a retaliatory attack on Okuama village. Human rights violations and calls for justice abound, emphasizing the need for accountability and an end to cycles of violence.

President Bola Tinubu, the Senate, and civil society groups have condemned the soldiers’ killings and called for the perpetrators to face justice. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has criticized the reprisal, highlighting the violation of international laws. Those responsible for both atrocities must be held accountable through due process to begin the healing process for Okuama and its residents.

As we reflect on this tragedy, we must ask ourselves: How long will this cycle of violence persist? Can we break free from the chains of retribution and seek a path of true justice?

