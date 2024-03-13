Investing in Her: Coca-Cola Nigeria’s initiatives driving positive change for women

As the world unites to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), a day dedicated to recognising women’s achievements and advocating for gender equality, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (CCNL) reaffirms its commitment to empowering Nigerian women. We are a total beverage company, refreshing local economies and making a difference in their lives. This year, in line with the UN’s theme for International Women’s Day, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” we celebrate the women across the Coca-Cola system, from our associates to women entrepreneurs in our value chain who are running small businesses in local communities.

We believe that supporting the success of women-owned businesses creates a ripple effect of positive results in local communities. For decades, Coca-Cola has distinguished itself as a champion for women’s economic empowerment and development. Through diverse and impactful initiatives, the company has driven positive change for Nigerian women, from fostering female leadership within its organisation to equipping women entrepreneurs across its value chain.

Women’s empowerment is deeply embedded in Coca-Cola’s core values, with the company aspiring to 50 percent female representation in its leadership by 2030. By nurturing female leadership talent internally and empowering women entrepreneurs externally, Coca-Cola continues to play a crucial role in driving sustainable and inclusive growth across Nigeria.

Recognising the vital role women entrepreneurs play in the Nigerian economy, Coca-Cola has established a strong commitment to their success. Programmes like 5 by 20, Lady Mechanic Initiative, ENGINE, Catalyst for Change, and Equip 60,000, etc., offer practical training and valuable resources, propelling women to launch and grow their businesses, leading to flourishing businesses, uplifted families, and empowered communities.

Beyond national initiatives, Coca-Cola, through its philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, funded the pan-African JAMII Femmes Initiative with Women in Africa (WIA). This ambitious programme aims to accelerate the growth of 14,000 women entrepreneurs across Nigeria, Kenya, and Ivory Coast. Chioma Echegwesi, a Nigerian agritech entrepreneur, exemplifies the programme’s transformative impact. As a programme champion, she received a $10,000 grant, which she has transformed into a greenhouse, creating employment opportunities and showcasing the programmeme’s far-reaching influence. Chioma’s story is just one of over 500,000 Nigerian women who have passed through the Coca-Cola System empowerment initiatives in the last decade.

As we celebrate IWD, we are reminded of the countless women strengthened by Coca-Cola Nigeria’s women’s empowerment initiatives. Speaking on the company’s dedication to women, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria, stated, “The Coca-Cola Company is for everyone. We invest to improve people’s lives, including providing jobs, creating economic opportunities for women, and supporting communities where we operate.”

Coca-Cola’s dedication to women’s empowerment extends far beyond individual success stories. They recognize that when women are equipped with the skills and resources to thrive, the positive impact ripples outwards, strengthening families and ultimately leading to a more prosperous and sustainable society. This commitment isn’t just about individual achievement; it’s about creating a domino effect of positive change.

Women often play a central role in their communities, managing households, contributing to local economies, and driving social progress. By empowering them, Coca-Cola empowers entire ecosystems. Imagine a woman entrepreneur, equipped with business training through a Coca-Cola programme, who not only launches a successful bakery but also becomes a mentor to other aspiring women in her village. Her success story inspires others, fosters a culture of entrepreneurship, and injects new life into the local economy. This is the essence of the ripple effect – a single act of empowerment creating a wave of positive change.

Coca-Cola’s initiatives go beyond simply equipping women with financial independence. They recognise the importance of holistic development. Programmes might include financial literacy training, leadership skills workshops, and mentorship opportunities. By providing access to these resources, women gain the confidence and capability to advocate for themselves, their families, and their communities. They become not just successful business owners but also vocal participants in shaping a brighter future.

Coca-Cola’s dedication to women’s empowerment is a powerful example of how corporations can leverage their resources to create positive social change. However, the responsibility doesn’t lie solely with large organisations. We can all play a role in supporting women’s entrepreneurial journeys. This could involve advocating for policies that promote gender equality, mentoring young women interested in business, or simply celebrating the achievements of female entrepreneurs in our communities.

By working together—corporations, communities, and individuals—we can create a world where women not only succeed but thrive, ultimately building a more prosperous and equitable future for all.