How to be mentally stable in COVID-19 times

Mental health professional, Dr Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri (a.k. a. Dr May and “The Celebrity Shrink”), and a panelist on the 4th edition of the GABFEST, a yearly celebration of the birthday of the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, which has just been held via a Zoom Webinar – he is 57 today – has coined an acronym using the combination of BRF (Babatunde Raji Fashola) and GABFEST as a guide to keep mentally stable during these COVID-19 times.

“Take regular breaks from things that drain you”

A BusinessDay correspondent monitored the webinar and filed the following report including help guides.

B: BE connected – to people. Lockdown has resulted in a lot of isolation but Dr May advises that human connectivity is important. So, being connected is quite important in these times.

Be in groups that would add value to your essence and ensure that you are really connected to these groups.

R: Take a rest from everything whenever you feel the need to do so.

F: “Feel free to fumigate yourself from your (toxic) inner circles. So, as you fumigate your environment from pesticides,” remove all the pests in your life. On social media, you have the various buttons to keep away unwanted “friends” and “followers” from your list. Block, delete or simply shut things down.

How to block unwanted followers on Twitter

Guide to block unwanted Twitter followers

How to permanently block unwanted emails

Guide to block unwanted emails

How to block someone on Facebook

Guide to block fans on Facebook

G: “Getting involved helps you stay connected,” says Dr May.

Ade Adefeko, Vice President, Government and Corporate Relations at Olams Nigeria, a subsidiary of Olams International, in a webinar on “Managing Reputation in the COVID-19 Milieu” organised by CaritasPR, had suggested that what humans should be concerned about is “physical distancing” rather than “social distancing”. This is similar. Do not stay isolated from the rest of the world.

A: Stay active. If you are staying home or not, do not be idle. Do something new. Be active. Find something doing. Start things anew or renew old things.

B: Breathe. “Take regular breaks from things that drain you,” advises Dr May, adding that, “if you have invested in your emotional stability bank, then this is the time to withdraw from it; to allow you to be mentally stable.”F: It is about you first. When you are travelling by air, she reminded the audience, you are advised to take care of yourself first before taking care of the infant you are travelling with. To be mentally stable, then you must take care of yourself first.

E: Eat healthily. This seems explanatory enough. Avoid eating junk food. Eat food that will help in boosting your immunity. Eat well. Here is a guide issued by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS)on how to eat well, without breaking a bank.

How to eat well by the NHS

S: Sleep: A refreshing sleep is everything. Period. You know what: you do not have to sleep on a bed. You can sleep on a chair or whatever. Whenever you feel like a nap, please go ahead.

Q: Why Power Naps?

A: Learn the secret power of naps

And, when you have a bed to sleep on, have a refreshing sleep.

Please view: Sleep is your superpower, a Ted Talk by Matt Walker

T: Finally, Take Action, says Dr May.

She adds that if you do all that she has suggested and you still feel emotionally drained, please seek professional help.

