Can introduction of sophisticated security on campuses guarantee students’ safety?

In recent times, the Nigerian educational system has gone under brutal attacks, ranging from the hijacking of both lives and resources, which has been a massive threat to students’ lives. It is true that students no longer feel safe anymore in the school environs. The impact of these assaults has continuously impaired the educational system, which is negating national development and the impact of the work done by NGOs.

Nigerian tertiary educational institutions are established to give all students quality education to become productive, self-fulfilling, and acquire knowledge to make them great leaders; this has been a challenge due to the insecurity in the system.

The goals of educational institutions as enunciated are crucial for national development. However, many Nigerian educational institutions find it increasingly difficult to achieve the stated goals because of the problems confronting them. One of such is the problem of students’ insecurity. Yes, the insecurity of students is a global phenomenon ravaging school in Nigeria.

Insecurity on campuses negatively affects the learning process. It breeds fear and feelings of insecurity amongst students and staff and sometimes disrupts the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, other factors cause students’ insecurity in Nigerian schools that are traceable to a corrupt system arising from social distortion due to poor funding and poor motivation of staff who have a major obligation for the moral character and well-being of the students.

The impact of crises such as abduction has hurt students and their teachers’ mental health, which has, in turn, affected the outcome of the entire learning process.

If these perpetual assaults are not proactively managed, they will cause a lot of damage to our school system.

The introduction of sophisticated security would reduce students’ insecurity on campuses and curb the activities of miscreants, causing disarray on campuses.

The following are a few suggestions that can be put in place:

The installation of CCTV and video surveillance on campus with integrated sound detection providing continuous on-site monitoring and recording through each camera during school hours.

While CCTV in schools is a controversial subject for many, security cameras can help curb violent attacks on campuses.

Due to its significant effects on our educational system’s growth and development, the insecurity problem needs an urgent response. In promoting academic standards and sustainable development in schools, federal and state governments and institution management should show more concern and interest in using their skillful and professional competence to bring about the security and safety of the educational system’s environment to thrive.

At Edugrant, we organize seminars that build/grow personal development, skills enhancement, and non-violent conflict resolutions for peacebuilding. Partnerships with the government and corporate organisations yield better activities and aggregate for a significant impact. We believe that campuses should be a safe place where students get the required education they deserve without fear of loss of lives and properties.

