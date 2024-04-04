Breaking the silence: Fostering a love of reading in Nigerian students

Within the world of books, words spark curiosity and ignite the imagination, inviting readers on a voyage of discovery. This journey holds particular significance for Nigerian students, where fostering a love of reading is an uphill battle against limited resources and competing priorities.

Despite Nigeria’s rich literary tradition, many students struggle to decipher complex texts, hindering their ability to access the knowledge and opportunities locked within. But for these students, each page turned represents not just a homework assignment, but a chance to break free from these limitations, explore new worlds, and forge their own path forward.

Take, for instance, Adebolu Adebayo, a student at Cornerstone College in Lagos. He is frequently observed reading an old textbook with a sneer and intense concentration. His fingers follow the lines explaining the important role of the “Amalgamation” in Nigeria’s colonial history. With every page he turns, he learns more. Not just about historical events, but also about the exciting world created by authors like the late Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Adichie.

These new characters and events ignite a spark in Adebayo’s mind. He has lots of questions. He wants to understand not only what he’s reading, but also his own place in this complex story.

Learning does not stop at the classroom door; reading empowers students in a profound way, igniting a love of knowledge and a desire for understanding. In a society facing significant economic inequalities, access to books becomes especially crucial. For countless Nigerian children without many resources, books are lifelines in their pursuit of education.

Leading education development experts and organisations like Olanrewaju Oniyitan, Lanre Yusuf, Shalewa Olawoye, Morenikeji Iromini, and SEED Care & Support Foundation understand this. They play a vital role in supporting affordable, non-state run schools and advocating for equal access to quality education for all children. Their vision is a world where every child, regardless of background, has the chance to thrive through education.

Half of Nigeria’s 200 million people are under 19 years old, yet many lack access to quality education, with over 20 million out-of-school and 70 percent experiencing learning poverty. However, evidence confirms that affordable non-state sectors, including low-fee private schools and alternative learning centres, play an indispensable role in expanding access to education and improving learning outcomes.

In this landscape, dimly lit community libraries, offering dedicated study spaces and a wealth of resources, become vital portals to knowledge alongside borrowed smartphones, which provide convenient access to information on the go. Each page turned in these environments isn’t just about academic success; it represents a step towards carving their own narrative, forging a path towards personal fulfilment, and illuminating a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

However, the path towards a vibrant reading culture in Nigeria is not without hurdles. Students often face limited access to resources, with many schools lacking well-stocked libraries and textbooks that are prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, a heavy emphasis on memorization in some classrooms can stifle the joy of reading and exploration. Despite these obstacles, a wave of positive change is gaining momentum. From grassroots programmes like the “Give Back Group” initiative by Lanre Yusuf, which collects and distributes donated books to rural communities, to government efforts to expand access to digital libraries, stakeholders are working tirelessly to bridge the gap. Their goal? To ensure that every Nigerian student has the opportunity to partake in the silent dance of understanding.

At its core, the act of reading transcends cultures and languages, a testament to our shared human desire for knowledge and self-discovery. Readers around the world embark on a journey of exploration, eager to delve into the richness of the human experience and broaden their perspectives. For Nigerian students, this journey holds particular significance. As they grapple with the complexities of their nation’s history and grapple with their place in the modern world, reading empowers them to not only understand the past but also shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

By embracing the transformative power of reading, Nigerian students unlock their full potential to become critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and agents of positive change. As literacy skills flourish and a love of reading takes root, Nigeria can harness the collective wisdom and imagination of its young generation. Imagine students in bustling Lagos classrooms, minds ablaze with ideas sparked by novels, or children in remote villages sharing stories passed down through generations. The silent dance of understanding has the power to ignite a passion for learning, foster empathy across divides, and pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

As stakeholders across Nigerian education join forces to promote literacy and empower future generations of readers, they cultivate a powerful force for positive change. Through initiatives like mobile libraries and school book clubs, they are expanding access to books and fostering a love of learning from a young age.

I believe that by enhancing reading comprehension skills, they equip students with the tools to not only fulfil their personal dreams but also contribute meaningfully to a more inclusive and prosperous society. In this way, the silent dance of understanding transcends metaphor, becoming a tangible pathway towards a brighter future for all Nigerian students.