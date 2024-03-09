Nigerian students shaping the future of the entertainment industry

Look beyond the award shows and celebrity gossip, the real revolution in the Nigerian entertainment industry is happening on university campuses. The future of Nigerian entertainment is being shaped by a new generation of students who are not just watching, they are directing, producing, and performing.

Fueled by passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and a collaborative spirit, these students are pushing boundaries, amplifying unheard voices, and creating ideas that will resonate far beyond Nigeria’s borders. In this space where talent meets opportunity, Nigerian students are the future, the game changers, the true “giants” redefining the entertainment landscape with their unwavering determination and bold visions.

Here are 6 of such students who are charting the course of the entertainment industry with their unwavering determination and bold visions.

Olatunji Zainab Mosunmola

Olatunji Zainab Mosunmola, popularly known as DJ Moslat, is a talent to look out for in the world of DJing, currently pursuing her studies in Food Science and Technology as a 500-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB). Her journey into the world of DJing commenced in November 2021, a passion she had long nurtured but was previously unable to explore due to restrictions at home. However, her determination knew no bounds, and by February 2022, she had mastered the art of DJing, navigating controllers with finesse and confidence. In her quest for skill refinement, DJ Moslat found a mentor in DJ Diamond during her 300-level studies. Under his guidance, she immersed herself in the intricacies of DJing, often accompanying him to events, eager to absorb as much knowledge as possible. Despite the long hours and overnight stays, her dedication remained unwavering as she honed her craft and prepared for solo performances. Inspired by the talents of DJ Zheey, DJ Moslat’s admiration for her skills is boundless, having witnessed her prowess firsthand. Although she may not have had many opportunities to perform alongside renowned stars, her journey has been highlighted with significant events such as the Soundcity campus tour, Showmax on campus, and the Big Bhang with Niphkeyz DJ competition at FUNAAB. Impressively, she showcased her talent before esteemed judges like Candybleakz and Niphkeyz himself.With aspirations to venture into beats production and an unwavering faith in God’s guidance, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence.

Jabez Nwadishi

Jabez Nwadishi, known by his stage name Jayw9rld, is a talented individual who recently completed his National Diploma program in Computer Engineering at Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) and is now gearing up for his Higher National Diploma. His journey into the world of music began in 2017 while working, demonstrating his commitment to his passion despite other obligations. As a versatile artist, Jayw9rld wears multiple hats as a singer, songwriter, and producer. His dedication to his craft reflects in his ambition to inspire others and set a standard of success for himself. He envisions creating avenues or platforms to support those who are less privileged or struggling, empowering them to pursue their own dreams. Through his music, Jayw9rld not only aims to achieve personal success but also to uplift and empower others, making a positive impact in the lives of those around him. As he embarks on his journey toward a Higher National Diploma, Jayw9rld exemplifies determination, passion, and a commitment to making a difference in the world.

Anthony Bamidele

In the heart of Nigeria’s entertainment scene, Anthony Bamidele is making waves like never before. Despite studying Horticulture at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Anthony’s true passion lies in comedy. Under the alias “Woli Android,” Anthony began his comedic journey during his freshman year, parodying the quirks of church culture with his unique blend of sarcasm and observation. His talent quickly caught the attention of his peers, propelling him to stardom within the campus comedy scene.Teaming up with fellow comedians, Anthony formed the Inspire Movement Ministry (i2M), which swiftly became a campus sensation. Their performances, filled with wit and charm, earned them opportunities to share the stage with industry giants like Akpororo and Kennyblaq. In 2019, Anthony took his vision to new heights with the launch of SSCE (Standup Skit Comedy Extravaganza), a comedy show that soon became a citywide phenomenon. For Anthony, comedy isn’t just about laughter, it’s a platform for expression and a gateway to new opportunities. As he sets his sights on the movie industry, Anthony Bamidele is carving out his own path to success, one laugh at a time.

Cole Ayomide Eniola

Cole Ayomide Eniola, popularly known as Colex Guii, is not just a 200-level Adult Education student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG),he’s also a dynamic dancer charting the course of the Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Colex Guii’s journey into the world of entertainment began in 2019 during his time in the College of Education. Despite his academic commitments, he quickly gained recognition for his talent and dynamic performances, earning him the opportunity to dance alongside notable artists such as Bella Shmurda and Mayorkun and featuring in tracks like “Mafa Mafa”.Colex Guii aims to push the boundaries of creativity in the entertainment industry, aspiring to innovate and inspire others through his performances and choreography. As a young talent, Colex Guii serves as an inspiration to fellow students and aspiring artists, leaving a lasting impression on Nigeria’s entertainment landscape with his passion, dedication, and talent.

Adewole John Ayotunde

Adewole John Ayotunde, also known as Holtie Drizzy, a 400-level student of Hospitality and Tourism (HTM) at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is not only pursuing academic excellence but also making waves in the music industry. His musical journey began officially in 2019 during his time as an ND II student at The Oke Ogun Polytechnic Saki. Driven by an innate passion for music, Adewole’s journey as an artist has been marked by determination and ambition. Inspired by the iconic Olamide Badoo, he aspires to become a global artist, leaving a lasting impact on the music scene. While prioritizing his academic pursuits, Adewole has already achieved notable milestones in his music career. He has shared the stage with artists such as Base One, Airboy, and Rexxie, and has graced events across various states including Ekiti, Lagos, Ilorin, Oyo, and Ogun.While music remains his primary focus, Adewole also harbors ambitions in the hospitality industry, showcasing his diverse interests and entrepreneurial spirit. With over 20 songs to his name, Adewole John Ayotunde is poised to take the music industry by storm, aiming to share the stage with industry giants like Wizkid and his role model, Olamide Badoo, as he continues to pursue his dreams with unwavering determination and passion.

Akinsola Gabriel

Akinsola Gabriel, known by his stage name Giizo, is a promising talent from Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech). His musical journey began in 2019 during his secondary school days, where he discovered his passion for both singing and rapping.

As a student at Yaba College of Technology, Giizo is balancing his academic pursuits with his budding music career. With dreams of making a significant mark in the entertainment industry, he aspires to be recognized as one of the biggest names in the field.Giizo’s ambition knows no bounds as he strives to carve out his path and make his voice heard. With his dedication to honing his craft and his unwavering determination to succeed, Giizo is poised to make waves in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on audiences around the world.

These six students are just a glimpse into the future of the Nigerian entertainment industry, a future brimming with talent, innovation, and the relentless drive for success. As they chart their courses amidst the ever evolving entertainment industry, their journeys promise not only to shape the industry but also to ignite the aspirations of generations yet to come.