France launches scholarship for Nigerian students to learn French, sciences

The French Embassy in Nigeria with Campus France Nigeria have launched “French + Sciences,” a scholarship programme for undergraduate students, wishing to learn French and sciences through classes, workshops, and conferences.

The scholarship, a first of its kind from Campus France Nigeria, an organisation in charge of promoting French higher education, offers three to four weeks short-stay visas in June, which include a round-trip flight ticket, a monthly allowance, accommodation, and health and repatriation insurance.

Programme schedule

The scheme features 4 simultaneous programmes in June, including Accent français – Montpellier: “Focus on Sustainable Development” which will be held for 3 weeks from June 9 to June 28, 2024.

In the same month, for 3 weeks from June 17 to July 5, 2024, Ciel Bretagne – Brest: “Sciences and technologies of the sea” program will be held alongside CLA – Besançon: “Micro, nano and smart technologies for industrial applications” which will run from June 3 to June 28, 2024.

The fourth of the programmes, French in Normandy – Rouen: “Focus on Transport and Energy” will begin in May and will run for 3 weeks from May 27 to June 14, 2024.

Scholarship eligibility

The opportunity is open to Nigerians under 25 years old currently studying for a Bachelor’s program in sciences accredited by the National Universities Commission.

How to Apply

Interested Applicants must submit a CV, cover letter stating motivation to learn French, passport, and proof of enrolment in university for 2023-2024 to [email protected]. Applicants must also fill out the form.

What next?

Following applications, successful applicants will be e-mailed by March 20 with the travel arrangements and visa application procedure.

The Embassy of France in Nigeria and Campus France Nigeria will link the grantee with Campus France Paris which is responsible for mobility.

The deadline for application is March 11, 2024.

The French Embassy also announced visa scholarships to France for PhD students, academic and research staff willing to pursue further education and research in France

According to Campus France, France hosted 1,019 Nigerian students between 2021 and 2022, a 96% increase from five years earlier. Of these students, 44% were women, 40% were enrolled in a Licence course, 44% were enrolled in a Master course, and the other 16% enrolled in Doctorate courses.