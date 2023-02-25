Voting situation across polling stations in Ilaje/Akoka, Lagos

At about 12:24pm, voters in Units 046 & 047, Ward 07, Ilaje/Akoka registration area of Lagos state are now only a little over 20.

Nigerians had thronged out in their numbers since 6am, waiting earnestly for the INEC representatives assigned to their units, in order to exercise their political franchise.

The officials who arrived at around 8:30 am had commenced accreditation and voting almost immediately.

Queues are a more familiar sight in recent times as people crowd banks on naira scarcity issues, fuel stations on fuel scarcity, and bus stations.

In the same vein, different units in the Ilaje/Akoka area have seen old and young, elites and illiterates come out to cast their votes.

As at 12:36pm however, Joshua, presiding officer for Unit 046, told Businessday that only about 18 percent of registered voters in the Unit have voted.

“Of the 691 people registered, only 122 people have voted,” he said.

A lot of the other people at the polling units are electoral observers.