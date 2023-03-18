Voting begins in Edo with low voter turnout

Accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30am in Edo State for the state house of assembly elections but observations across some wards in the state showed a low turnout of voters.

A visit to some wards in the state as of 9am revealed that most persons had cast their votes and gone home. A situation that was different from the last presidential and national assembly elections, where residents of the state trooped out in their numbers and voting ended towards in the evening.

At ward 12 in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, where Governor Godwin Obaseki votes, there was low turnout of voters and most persons attributed it to the outcome of the last elections.

Ehi Osagie, who spoke with BusinessDay after he voted, said “This is quite different compared to the previous one. The people that are not here are most people that believe their votes did not count, especially those that voted for Peter Obi.”

According to him, “80 to 90 percent of the persons here are the regular people that normally come and vote. In the last election, the line was still long to the gate at 2pm but you can see that voting has obviously ended here.

Another voter at Ward 01, Oredo LGA, Helen Edokpayi, said the turnout is not encouraging and attributed it to Obi’s, who she said prompted most youths to come out to vote in the last election.