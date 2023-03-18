Large turnout as voting begins in polling units across Ejigbo

Voting has commenced in several polling units in Ejigbo, Oshodi/ Isolo local government area of Lagos State as at 9:20am.

It was observed that at most of the polling units, accreditation and voting were going on simultaneously.

There was large number of voters seen in most of the polling units visited in the community, as electorate rushed out to cast their votes in the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly poll.

At polling unit, 042 near Ejigbo market , a voter Cyprian Okonkwo said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at 8:30am, stressing that the process was going on smoothly so far.

“They came earlier today and we are happy you can see the accreditation and voting is going on smoothly. many could not vote here last time, because of delay, they started to 4pm about 350 people could vote here, but we are optimistic today.

An official, Aminu Bello told BusinessDay at the polling unit, that all the election materials were available, adding that there process would be free and fair.

Read also: Bauchi: Voting commences at Shehu Azare Park/Lv

Also, at 041 polling unit at Ile-Epo bus stop in Ejigbo, voting and Accreditation was going on simultaneously, while large number of voters were waiting to be a Accredited.

An INEC officials, Ogundipe Oluwaseun said bad nextwork had affected the function of the BVAS machine in the unit, slowing down the voting process, but added that the engineers were working on it.

She however added that all the materials was available, stressing that the result would be transmitted straight to INEC server from the polling unit.

“We have started voting, you can see people on the line, every here would vote. The BVAS machine has little issue, but we are working on it would be fine. But I can assure you that everyone here would vote and the result would be transmitted electronically to the server.”