Shittu, 26-year-old lady wins Kwara Assembly seat

Rukayat Shittu, a 26-year-old lady, has been declared a winner of the Owode/Onire Constituency Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State House of Assembly election.

According to the results announced by Hakeem Ijaya, returning officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission, the 26-year-old, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 7,521 votes to defeat her rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 6,957 votes in the Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

The win for Shittu, a former senate president of the Congress of Students at the National Open University of Nigeria is a huge win for the ‘not too young to run’ movement.