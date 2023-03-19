INEC declares Dapo Abiodun winner of Ogun guber poll

Dapo Abiodun, the incumbent governor of Ogun State has been declared winner of the state governorship election for the second time.

Kayode Adebowale, vice chancellor, University of Ibadan (UI) and returning officer, Ogun state governorship election declared the result Sunday.

Governor Abiodun, who contested governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in 12 out of the 20 local government areas to defeat the the runner-up, Oladipupo Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dapo Abiodun polled 276,298 votes for APC to retain the governor’s seat, while Oladipupo Adebutu recorded 262,383 votes for PDP as a runner-up.

The returning officer said, “I, Professor Kayode Adebowale, vice- chancellor, the University of Ibadan (UI), declare that Abiodun Adedapo Oluwaseun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the requirements of the law, he’s hereby returned and certified winner of the governorship election in Ogun State.”

